USI track & field teams compete in Carbondale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana men’s track and field had two pairs of top finishers this weekend at the Don DeNoon Duals.
First, junior Titus Winders and senior Javan Winders swept the top two spots in the mile with times of 4 minutes, 15.23 seconds and 4:17.74, respectively.
USI had the same success in the three-thousand-meter run as senior Gavion Prior nabbed first in an honest 8:32.64 and senior teammate Wyat Harmon paced close behind leaving him with a time of 8:34.21.
Up Next: The Screaming Eagles are scheduled to go to the GVSU Big Meet next Friday-Saturday in Allendale, Michigan.
--Comastri Leads USI Women’s Squad--
University of Southern Indiana women’s track and field turned in a NCAA II provisional mark from senior Jennifer Comastri and a few others finished in top positions of their events this weekend at the Don DeNoon Duals.
Comastri paced her way to a NCAA provisional qualifying time of nine minutes, 50.3 seconds in the three-thousand-meter run. She won the event as well as her 3000m time currently ranks 10th fastest in the nation and first among all Great Lakes Valley Conference runners. Sophomore teammate, Hadley Fisher crossed the line next after Comastri, picking up second place for the Eagles with a respectable time of 10:05.97.
Sophomore Kaylee Lane had another impressive showing in the 400m dash as she ran under 1:00 yet again to take finish runner up with a time of 58.98.
Both sophomore Mckenna Cavanaugh (4:59.21) and freshman Allison Morphew (5:03.61) were out in front of the pack in the women’s mile race finishing first and second respectively. Cavanuagh’s mile was especially close to the provisional mark of 4:58.32 and will be 21st on the list of all NCAA II competitors thus far.
Up Next: The Screaming Eagles are scheduled to go to the GVSU Big Meet next Friday-Saturday in Allendale, Michigan.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.