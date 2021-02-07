USI track & field teams compete in Carbondale

Comastri paced her way to a NCAA provisional qualifying time of nine minutes, 50.3 seconds in the three-thousand-meter run. She won the event as well as her 3000m time currently ranks 10th fastest in the nation and first among all Great Lakes Valley Conference runners. Sophomore teammate, Hadley Fisher crossed the line next after Comastri, picking up second place for the Eagles with a respectable time of 10:05.97.