State map shows 7 more local COVID-19 deaths; 65 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,764 new cases and 55 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state is now at 639,711 confirmed positive cases and 11,401 total deaths.
The state map shows four new COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County, two in Warrick County and one in Gibson County.
According to the state map, there are 65 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 in Warrick and Dubois Counties, eight in Spencer County, seven in Posey County, six in Pike and Gibson Counties and four in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,571 cases, 355 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,779 cases, 100 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,158 cases, 136 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,678 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,526 cases, 30 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,933 cases, 79 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,082 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,255 cases, 29 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.