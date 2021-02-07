The price is right again as USI men’s basketball beats Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball completed a big road-trip sweep with a 67-57 victory over Rockhurst University Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. USI, which has won five-straight, sees its record to go 9-3 this season, while Rockhurst ends the afternoon 8-8.
USI jumped out to a 12-3 start to the contest with a strong defensive performance through the first 10 minutes, holding Rockhurst to 1-of-10 from the field to start the game. The Hawks rebounded with a 20-9 run to take their first lead of the game with 1:57 left before halftime. Freshman forward Keegan O’Neill tied the game, 23-23, for the Eagles, before the Hawks took a 24-23 advantage into the intermission.
USI and Rockhurst traded buckets and leads through the first five minutes of the second half when junior forward Tyler Dancy exploded for nine-straight points to put the Eagles up, 42-37, with 12:19 to play. The Eagles would keep control from that point further, never letting the Hawks climb closer than three points the rest of the way in the 67-57 victory.
USI senior forward Josh Price led the way for the third-straight game with 20 points. He was five-of-11 from the field, one-of-two from long range, and nine-of-16 from the line, in addition to grabbing nine rebounds.
Dancy and sophomore guard Tyler Henry followed Price in the scoring column with 11 points each. Dancy was a sizzling four-of-four from the field and three-of-three from the line, while Henry was four-of-nine from the field, one-of-two from beyond the arc, and two-of-three from the stripe.
Senior guard Mateo Rivera led the Eagles on the boards by grabbing a season-high tying 11 rebounds. USI as a team won the battle of the boards, 44-40.
As a team, the Eagles rebounded in the second half offensively, shooting 52 percent from the field (13-25) after posting 26.7 percent in the opening half (8-30).
USI, which increased its lead in the GLVC East to four games, returns to the friendly surroundings of Screaming Eagles Arena Wednesday when it hosts Quincy University for a 5 p.m. contest and begin a three-match homestand. Quincy saw its record go to 5-11 after defeating the University of Illinois Springfield, 75-64, today on the road.
USI leads the all-time series with Quincy, 34-10 overall and 32-8 in league play since the Hawks joined the GLVC in 2011-12. USI won the first meeting of 2020-21 versus Quincy on the road, 83-77. Emmanuel Little led USI with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Rivera followed with 20 points. Price added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
