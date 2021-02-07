KWC men’s hoops wins their fifth straight as Panthers wallop ODU

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team ended the week just as it started with a win over Ohio Dominican University. The Panthers picked-up their fifth win in a row with a dominating 67-43 performance at the historic Sportscenter. For the first time since 2017-18 Wesleyan has won five consecutive games and the first time since the 2016-17 season where they won five straight Great Midwest Conference games.
ODU (3-7, 3-6 GMAC) scored the opening basket of the game. Zach Hopewell answered seconds later and the Panthers (10-4, 9-4 GMAC) never trailed again. The Panthers opened the game on a 15-3 run before ODU managed to connect on anther field goal. It was a bruising first half where the Panthers held a 33% field goal percentage but forced ODU into 28% from the field.
Jamil Wilson finished with nine first half points as did Hopewell. The Panthers went into the locker-room with a 31-15 lead. Wesleyan quickly increased its lead to 21 at the start of the second half. Wyatt Battaile connected on a three-point basket with 11 minutes left to increase the Panthers’ lead 51-29.
The Panthers shot 50% from the field in the second half while ODU continued to struggle offensively. Wesleyan enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the contest. With right minutes left it was 18-points, 53-35. Hopewell’s three out of the final media timeout returned the Panthers’ 22-point advantage, 63-41.
Hopewell scored 15 of his game-high 24-points in the second half. He also pulled in six rebounds and dished out two assists. Battaile scored 12 second half points to finish with 15 points and six rebounds. Stew Currie added eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Panthers are scheduled to be on the road for the next five games. Wesleyan will be at Tiffin on Thursday evening for a match-up with the Dragons. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT.
