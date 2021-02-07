KWC men’s hoops wins their fifth straight as Panthers wallop ODU

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team ended the week just as it started with a win over Ohio Dominican University. The Panthers picked-up their fifth win in a row with a dominating 67-43 performance at the historic Sportscenter. For the first time since 2017-18 Wesleyan has won five consecutive games and the first time since the 2016-17 season where they won five straight Great Midwest Conference games.