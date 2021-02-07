IL health officials reporting over 2K new COVID-19 cases

(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | February 7, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 1:13 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 2,060 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths.

The total in Illinois now sits at 1,146,341 confirmed cases and 19,633 total deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are no new COVID-19 cases or deaths in our local Illinois counties.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,620 cases, 44 deaths
  • White County - 1,538 cases, 23 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,278 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 507 cases, 8 deaths

