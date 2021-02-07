IL health officials reporting over 2K new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 2,060 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths.
The total in Illinois now sits at 1,146,341 confirmed cases and 19,633 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are no new COVID-19 cases or deaths in our local Illinois counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,620 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,538 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,278 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 507 cases, 8 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.