Evansville man charged with dealing methamphetamine after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop lands one Evansville man in jail Sunday morning.
According to court documents, officers were on patrol in the area of Pollack and Elmendorf Avenue just after 2 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle did not use its turn signal onto Pollack Avenue. That’s when officers say they ran the license plate of the vehicle, which came back as inactive.
Court documents show officers pulled Thomas Shelton, 30, over about the infraction and found a brown paper rolled cigarette in the center console.
Police say Shelton admitted that it was marijuana. Documents show while officers searched the vehicle, they could smell marijuana and searched the glove department.
That’s when police say they found a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue commonly used to ingest methamphetamine and two plastic bags containing a white crystal substance.
Documents show police found more plastic bags, a scale with white residue and seven cell phones throughout the vehicle. Between the amount of money on Shelton and in the vehicle, officers say they found a total of $1,439.92.
Authorities say while at the jail, the first bag of the white crystal substance had a field weight of 7.8 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine while the second bag had a field weight of 76.8 grams. They say the rolled cigarette with a green leafy substance tested positive for THC and had a field weight of one gram.
Court documents state officers believe Shelton is involved in the illegal sale of narcotics due to the evidence they found. Documents show Shelton admitted that he travels with the narcotics out of fear someone will steal it from his residence.
Shelton is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.