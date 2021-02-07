EPD: Teen hospitalized after shooting on N. 7th Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager is currently in the hospital after being shot on Saturday evening.
According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 220 block of North 7th Avenue slightly after 6:30 p.m.
Once police arrived on the scene, officers say they found no victim, but discovered around 10 shell casings and a single bullet.
Police told 14 News that nearly 1.5 hours later, police say a teenager showed up at Deaconess Midtown Hospital with a gunshot wound. After conducting an investigation, officials say they found out the teen was hit by one of the bullets fired on North 7th Avenue.
EPD says the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
