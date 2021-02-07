Drivers beware for refreezing overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The snow overnight caused some problems on the roads Sunday morning.
State Police say they responded to several crashes on Interstate 64 near Highway 41.
We also received reports of several other trouble spots in Evansville, including South Green River Road.
Snow plows were out, and road conditions started to improve once the sun came out.
Drivers should watch for refreezing overnight, and know that not all roads are clear.
We are still hearing Tri-State law enforcement talking about slick areas.
