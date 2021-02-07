DeHart explodes for 39 Points to lead USI women to big win

Notes: Saturday’s game marked the first overtime contest for the Eagles since defeating McKendree, 75-73, March 2, 2019…DeHart’s 39 points marked the first time a USI player has gone for 30-or-more points since Morgan Dahlstrom scored 34 in USI’s 64-51 win at the University of Illinois Springfield February 8, 2018…her 39 points also tied Amie Newhart and LeAnn Freeland for third on USI’s all-time single-game scoring list…USI’s 90 points marked the first time since January 18, 2018 that the Eagles have reached the 90-point plateau and are the most for the Eagles since they put up 99 against Missouri S&T February 2, 2017.