Alert Days for wintry weather Mon, Tue & Wed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have three alert days on the board to start the workweek!
We remain on alert overnight and into early Monday for cold temperatures and isolated slick spots. Road conditions greatly improved throughout the day today thanks to the road crews and some sunshine, but there are still a few slick spots, mainly in areas that were shaded from the sun.
Any wet roads or roads where the snow only partially melted will likely refreeze overnight as our temperatures drop into the mid to upper teens. The good news is that the winds will be light, so our wind chills values will only dip into the low to mid teens Monday morning, which is an improvement compared to the sub-zero wind chills we had this morning.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. However, there is a chance of scattered wintry mix starting Monday evening and continuing into the night. Many of us, especially along and south of the Ohio River will see little to no snow or ice accumulation from this system, but some areas north of I-64 could pick up more than an inch.
We dry things back out for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Then wintry mix and freezing rain are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, it seems likely we will get at least a light glazing of ice from that system, but some models are even hinting at the possibility of up to 0.25″ of ice. That is why we have added Alert Days for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Snow and wintry mix are also possible Thursday, but it too early to tell for sure how much snow we will get from that system. Once that system moves out, temperatures will take another nosedive with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the upper teens to low 20s next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.