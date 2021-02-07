Aces Men’s Soccer Drops Season Opener at Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Despite a late attacking effort, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team dropped its season opener at Lipscomb, 3-1, on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.
”You have to give credit to Lipscomb. They came out and were prepared for the match,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “I thought we did well at halftime of making some adjustments and coming out and putting some pressure on them and creating a few chances with Nkosi (Graham) getting in behind. We fell asleep twice and they punished us.”
The man of the match for Evansville, freshman Pablo Guillen recorded the first shot of the evening in the fifth minute that missed right of goal. After the Bisons earned a pair of corner kicks, it was Lipscomb who reached the scoreboard first, as Javanne Smith found Tyeese Spicer for the first goal of the night. Before the close of the opening half, Guillen unleashed another shot that missed its target as the Aces trailed 1-0 at the break.
Nearly 20 minutes into the second half, Lipscomb added a second goal, this time in the 65th minute as Javanne Smith scored off an assist from Hayes Wood. Four minutes later, Lipscomb scored its third of the evening as Javanne Smith scored his second to make it 3-0 in the 70th minute.
Inside the final five minutes, Evansville showed its resiliency, continuing to push for a goal. The Aces earned a penalty kick as Lipscomb goalkeeper Michael Sibley came out of the box and touched the ball, resulting in a yellow card and an opportunity for Evansville. Guillen stepped to the spot and calmly delivered the Aces first goal of the night and season, slotting the ball in the upper right corner to narrow the Aces deficit in a 3-1 loss to Lipscomb.
On the night, Evansville recorded five shots to nine for Lipscomb, while the Bisons earned nine corners to the Aces one.
”We’ll watch video and get better. We look forward to opening conference play against Drake next week,” said Ray.
Evansville makes its home debut on February 13 when the Aces welcome in MVC foe Drake for a Noon kickoff at Arad McCutchan Stadium.
