Aces Men’s Soccer Drops Season Opener at Lipscomb

The man of the match for Evansville, freshman Pablo Guillen recorded the first shot of the evening in the fifth minute that missed right of goal. After the Bisons earned a pair of corner kicks, it was Lipscomb who reached the scoreboard first, as Javanne Smith found Tyeese Spicer for the first goal of the night. Before the close of the opening half, Guillen unleashed another shot that missed its target as the Aces trailed 1-0 at the break.