Webster Co. Jail experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WFIE) - The Webster County Detention Center is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to officials, the health department tested all inmates and staff at the Restricted Custody Center. They say of the 51 inmates, 40 tests came back positive.
Health officials say only one staff member out of five tested positive for COVID-19.
We are told the facility is on lockdown, and the negative and positive tests have been separated into different forms.
The health department told jail officials that inmates are in various stages of illness but don’t have any serious cases.
