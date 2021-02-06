UE puts forth strong effort in setback at Loyola

A 9-2 stretch by the Ramblers put them back in front by a 16-12 tally before Trey Hall ended a 3-minute scoreless stretch with his first triple of the day. As the half approached the final five minutes, Hall and Frederking hit 3-pointers that cut Loyola’s lead to 22-21, but a 9-0 run by Loyola gave them their first double figure lead of the game at 31-21 at the 1:51 mark. UE cut one off that deficit to trail by a 36-27 margin at the half. Frederking led the Aces with eight points in the first half. Cameron Krutwig had 11 points and six rebounds through the first 20 minutes of play.