IN reports 6 new local COVID-19 deaths; 133 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,855 new coronavirus cases and 67 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 637,987 confirmed cases and 11,346 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new deaths in Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties and one new death in Perry and Spencer Counties.
The state map shows 133 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 37 in Warrick County, 19 in Dubois County, 18 in Spencer County, 17 in Posey County, 12 in Gibson County, eight in Perry County and six in Pike County.
Dr. Box announced Wednesday an audit discovered nearly 1,500 additional COVID-19 deaths, which were added to the map on Thursday. Those increased the death totals for all of our counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,506 cases, 351 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,758 cases, 100 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,137 cases, 134 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,674 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,519 cases, 30 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,927 cases, 78 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,074 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,249 cases, 29 deaths
