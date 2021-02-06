Perry Co. man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A week-long investigation involving multiple agencies leads to a Perry County man’s arrest.
According to Indiana State Police, troopers spent the week trying to locate and arrest Anthony Pettofrezzo Jr. for failing to register as a sex offender.
Officials say Pettofrezzo Jr. is listed as a violent sexual offender of children.
Authorities say Pettofrezzo Jr. was found in Vanderburgh County and taken into custody on February 2. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail until authorities say troopers picked him up on February 4 and transported him to the Perry County Jail.
He is charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.