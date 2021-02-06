14 News Exclusive: NFL leader shares perspective ahead of Super Bowl

UNION CO., Ky (WFIE) - Tri-State native Renie Anderson shares a perspective from Florida ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
“Even though the Super Bowl is really different, you can tell the excitement is the same if not, frankly, a little more,” Anderson said.
The Union County native now works as the NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. She spoke exclusively with reporter Evan Gorman about the excitement, pulling off the event during a pandemic and its hosting history.
“We are so thankful that we were able to start our season on time; we didn’t cancel any games,” stated Anderson. “As of Sunday, we will finish our season on time.”
Tampa Bay will be the first team to host and play the Super Bowl in its home stadium.
”There’s no instruction manual on how to have a professional sports league during a pandemic,” she added. “We had to pivot a lot of times.”
“One of the teams will be hosting the Lombardi on Sunday. I think we’ll all feel like we’re hosting the Lombardi,” Anderson stated jokingly.
