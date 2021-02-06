43 new COVID-19 cases in local IL counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials reported 3,062 new coronavirus cases and 59 additional deaths on Saturday.
The state’s coronavirus website shows Illinois now has 1,144,281 total confirmed cases and 19,585 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting 18 new cases in White County, 15 in Wayne County, seven in Wabash County and three in Edwards County.
There are no additional deaths reported Saturday in our local Illinois counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,620 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,520 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,278 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 507 cases, 8 deaths
