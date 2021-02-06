IN Lt. Gov. Crouch gets COVID-19 vaccine in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was in Evansville Friday, rolling up a sleeve for that long-awaited coronavirus vaccine. She got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Deaconess Clinic in Downtown Evansville.
Shortly after her shot, we caught up with the Lieutenant Governor who said she felt great and was thankful to get the vaccine in her hometown of Evansville.
Lieutenant Governor Crouch is 68-years-old, so earlier this week when the state opened vaccinations to Hoosiers 65 years and older, she signed up at ourshot.in.gov.
14 News also asked the Lieutenant Governor about another group of Hoosiers pleading with state leaders to add them to the eligibility list - teachers.
She says right now the state’s goal is to simply save as many lives as possible, and according to data, Hoosiers 70 years and older account for 43 percent of the COVID hospitalizations and 78 percent of deaths.
“So that is why the priority and focus has been on those elderly Hoosiers, to be able to ensure we have the ICU beds available to treat sick Hoosiers, but also to be able to save lives,” explained Lieutenant Governor Crouch.
She says moving forward, the biggest hurdle to opening vaccinations to more Hoosiers is allotment from the government. She says as soon as more vaccines arrive in the Hoosier state, we could see more groups become eligible.
