Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns public of a text message scam

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning the public about a text message scam impersonating a state agency.
According to officials, the text message includes a link, and the sender is listed as “KYDOT.”
Officials are warning recipients not to click on the link that asks for personal information.
Victims who have submitted any personal information are advised to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.
A picture of the scam text message is shown below.
