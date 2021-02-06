Health officials: Recent outbreaks contribute to high incidence rate in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Recent coronavirus outbreaks in Daviess County are a contributing factor to the county’s current high incidence rate, Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said. Horton added those outbreaks were seen in different institutions.
”I would caution to anyone in the public to pointing to either of those institutions or any institutions or other institutions in Daviess County,” said Horton. “Really the spread of the disease becomes amplified in these institutional settings. And that’s reflected in our incidence rates. But I’m hopeful!”
On Thursday, the Kentucky Coronavirus map showed an incidence rate of 80.5 for the county. The incidence rate is the average cases over a seven day period per 100,000 people. Any incidence rate more than 25 is considered critical in Kentucky.
Horton also said the entire state of Kentucky is declining in cases and said that is true for Daviess County. But, he said those outbreaks might have slowed the downward trend for the county.
Officials continue to urge the public to take preventative coronavirus measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
