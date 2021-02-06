Harrison senior secures Hoops Live POTW accolade following explosive scoring effort

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison senior Terrence Ringo Jr. came away with the Hoops Live Week 4 Player of the Week honor on Friday, securing back-to-back wins for the Warriors after teammate Dashawn Willett took home the crown last week.
Ringo Jr. earned 1,016 votes to beat out the other nominees.
He scored 25 points against Gibson Southern last Saturday to help the Warriors pick up an 83-52 victory on their home court.
Harrison (10-6) have rattled off five straight wins as the team enters the final stretch of the regular season.
