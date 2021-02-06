Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh has passed away.
The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement saying Bayh passed away after a long and courageous fight against glioblastoma and its complications.
Bayh earned a degree in political science from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from the University of Southern California.
In 1994, Susan was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the International Joint Commission and served for six years overseeing issues arising between the United States and Canada.
Susan served as the 46th First Lady of Indiana
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement.
“Janet and I were saddened to learn about the passing of former First Lady Susan Bayh. She was an extraordinary and radiant public servant, wife, mother and friend, who leaves a remarkable impact on our state and nation. I ask all Hoosiers to join us in praying and being there for the Bayh family.”
