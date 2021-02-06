Dubois Co. residents voice concerns over Mid-States Corridor at Regional Development Authority meeting

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Regional Development Authority (RDA) for the Mid-States Corridor project met in Huntingburg.
The Mid-States Corridor project is one that aims to build a connecting highway through Spencer and Dubois Counties along Interstate 69.
Opposing parties say that the re-routing could potentially encroach on people’s land or force them out of their homes.
The RDA acts as a body to oversee spending and financial concerns regarding the project.
At Friday’s meeting, the authority didn’t reach any decisions about the project.
In most cases the RDA has no say in where or when the project will go into effect, they simply help bankroll the initiative.
Still, members of the public from Dubois County showed up to voice their concerns.
Marisa Durcholz, who said her family’s land could potentially be affected by the re-routing of I-69, posted in the local newspaper an opinion piece urging other residents to attend the meeting.
She said that at no point had the people of Dubois County been consulted on how the road would be constructed.
She and the other people who attended the meeting also stated that they have so far been unable to contact the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) or the Lochmueller Group, both of which are the bodies that actually make decisions regarding the highway.
The lack of communication is what they said led them to attend the RDA meeting.
Most of the group’s questions about when and where the road would be built were met by the RDA with a response that they couldn’t answer their inquiries.
They directed people to Lochmueller and INDOT on all matters that weren’t financial.
Toward the end of the meeting, the RDA acknowledged that they will speak with INDOT and Lochmueller about being more communicative and transparent.
The authority also stated that they anticipate a new timeline for the project within the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.