CK Newsome Center opens for white flag weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the temperature gets colder over the weekend, resources are available in Evansville to help people get out of the frigid temperatures. But there are changes because of the coronavirus.
When the white flag gets raised, doors at the CK Newsome Center open.
In partnership with the city, Evansville Rescue Mission and United Caring Services are joining forces for this one central location.
It’s a change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having this population gather in one place can help with cleaning and other procedures.
”It’s definitely made it more challenging,” said Kyle Gorman, Director of Development for the Evansville Rescue Mission. “Our workforce is people-people. So we like to be around people and help people. It’s just made it more difficult with having to lower our capacity. But, it’s also given us an amazing clarity to really dive in on our programming and help the guys that were serving hands-on every day.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.