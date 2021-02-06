Alert Days for light snow and cold temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for light snow tonight and sharply colder temperatures tonight through Monday morning.
A mix of rain and snow showers will spread across our region this evening, changing to all snow later tonight. Folks north of I-64 will see almost all snow, but portions of western Kentucky could still see some rain mixing in as late as 10 or 11 p.m. Our snow chances will taper off significantly after about 1 a.m., and we will most likely be dry by Sunday morning, but we may see a few flurries Sunday afternoon and evening.
In total, we will all probably pick up less than an inch of snow accumulation tonight, and some locations may barely even get a dusting. Pavement temperatures will likely be too warm for this to cause any widespread travel impacts, but our temperatures will drop well below freezing overnight, so a few slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures topped out in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon, but we will quickly fall back through the 30s and into the 20s this evening. Then our temperatures will keep dropping through the 20s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper teens Sunday morning. It will also be a bit breezy with a cold wind coming in from the north. That will make it feel like the single digits in most locations.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, but the wind chills will only make it into the upper teens to low 20s.
The Alert Day continues through Monday morning because temperatures will fall into the mid to upper teens again late Sunday night into Monday morning. However, it looks like the wind will let up a little, so the wind chills will only be in the low to mid teens.
Temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s to low 40s Monday afternoon but will slowly decline through the rest of the week, and we could be talking about teens or even single digits by next weekend.
There is also a slight chance of a few snowflakes Monday night and Tuesday night, but right now it looks like our next best chance of snow will be Wednesday and Thursday. However, the models have been all over the place with possible accumulation totals for that system, so there is still a lot of uncertainty about how much snow we could get.
