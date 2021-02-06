Alert Days for light snow and cold temperatures

A mix of rain and snow showers will spread across our region this evening, changing to all snow later tonight. Folks north of I-64 will see almost all snow, but portions of western Kentucky could still see some rain mixing in as late as 10 or 11 p.m. Our snow chances will taper off significantly after about 1 a.m., and we will most likely be dry by Sunday morning, but we may see a few flurries Sunday afternoon and evening.