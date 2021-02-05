Walmart hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Daviess. Co educators

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentucky teachers rolled up their sleeves this week to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walmart Pharmacy helped make that happen for educators in Henderson, Union, Ohio, Muhlenberg and Daviess counties.
Now those in Owensboro will get their chance Friday.
Friday marks the first official clinic for educators in Daviess County, which includes three districts. Those districts include Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools.
Those educators all had the opportunity to sign up for a vaccine if they wanted it.
Those available times start Friday, then go on to Saturday and Sunday. Then it will repeat next weekend.
We’re told around 2,300 educators from the county have signed up.
On Wednesday, Walmart did a trial run in Henderson, Union, Ohio, Muhlenberg and Daviess Counties where 20 educators got their vaccine.
However, Friday is the start of the actual clinic with hundreds of teachers signed up.
