Vanderburgh Sheriff: New jail plan expansion less than half the cost of prior plan

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Talks of a jail expansion in Vanderburgh County have been underway for years, but Sheriff Dave Wedding hopes those talks will soon change to actual construction.
He says the new plans call for a smaller expansion than originally discussed.
The exact price tag isn’t set, but would near $20 million. That’s compared to the $50 million to $80 million discussed before.
Sheriff Wedding says over the last few years, they are routinely 100 to 200 inmates over capacity.
For example, right now they can house 550 inmates, but have 670. The extra inmates go to other jails in the Tri-State through contracts Vanderburgh County has with them.
The Sheriff says the proposal calls for about 180 additional beds and a small juvenile wing.
He says it would be dormitory style with 36 to 40 bed units.
More beds would also mean the need for more staffing.
The County Council and County Commission still need to approve the plan.
Although tax payer impact is a concern, the Sheriff says he believes they like the plan.
