USI joins initiative to help nursing homes during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say that 31 nursing homes have enrolled in the school’s effort to assist facilities in dealing with COVID-19 along with its challenges.
USI is part of the Indiana Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network (NHCAN) Extension of Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO), which aims to improve COVID-19 preparedness, safety and infection control.
School officials say more than 230 nursing homes from across Indiana are participating in the ECHO project.
As of Fall 2020, nearly one-quarter of the known COVID-19 deaths in the United States were nursing home residents and staff, according to AHRQ. One of the goals of the ECHO program is to help nursing homes implement evidence-based best practices to prevent outbreaks and identify any infections early.
Dr. Karl Sash, a physician and medical director at St. Vincent, said the weekly meetings have been effective and a positive experience for all. “This model gives nursing home staff a chance to interact with peers and facilitators to share their challenges and experiences to support each other and have an open venue to ask questions and find resources,” he said.
Each call includes a presentation of COVID-related best practices and guidance, implementation and quality improvement techniques and case-based discussions to identify successes and challenges experienced at the facility-level.
Some of the topics covered in these calls include:
- Vaccines: Expected arrival, storage. How to share educational materials with staff, residents and families.
- Infection control: Use of personal protective equipment (PPE). How to cohort positive and negative COVID-19 residents in a facility.
- Staffing shortages: Practical tips and short-term solutions.
