Students donate to local food pantry for the school’s War on Hunger project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good Shepherd Catholic School in Evansville is giving back to the community with its annual service project. This year they’re collecting food to donate to a local food pantry.
Students loaded up trucks with food and other items to donate to St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry as part of the school’s War on Hunger project. To raise the stakes, the school is offering a trophy to the grade that donates the most.
The project continues throughout this month and Principal Kristen Girten says they’ve already collected an estimated $2,000 worth of items so far.
“Our families have been amazing this week. The outpouring of generosity has just overwhelmed us,” shared Principal Girten. “They’ve been donating food items, sabotaging with cash donations and it’s all to see which grade level wins the war on hunger this year.”
February is Good Shepherd Month for St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry, and this year the project falls during National Catholic Schools Week.
