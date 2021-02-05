Old National Events Plaza to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

“Frankly, they can move more people through this space because it is larger, we can more safely social distance, we’ve got all the free parking on the corner, which makes things very handy,” Berggren said. “The health department also allows for mobile assistance, so if you can’t make it out of your car, you can pull up in front of the venue. They will actually come to you, so that’s very handy as well. But really, our space and location is what’s going to help them serve more people.”