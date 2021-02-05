Old National Events Plaza to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is getting a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the coming weeks.
Old National Events Plaza will be the site of up to 800 weekly vaccinations.
The clinic is providing doses of the Moderna vaccine, thanks to a partnership with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
The clinic will be open between two and four days per week, depending on each particular week.
Slots will be reserved by appointment only, so vaccine availability is going to be a factor when it comes to the number of people who come through on a given day.
Alexis Berggren, the general manager of Old National Events Plaza, said they are holding the clinic at the venue instead of the Health Department because in a world with social distancing, it’s all about location.
“Frankly, they can move more people through this space because it is larger, we can more safely social distance, we’ve got all the free parking on the corner, which makes things very handy,” Berggren said. “The health department also allows for mobile assistance, so if you can’t make it out of your car, you can pull up in front of the venue. They will actually come to you, so that’s very handy as well. But really, our space and location is what’s going to help them serve more people.”
People can make an appointment on the Old National Events website.
Officials also remind those taking the vaccine that they will need a second dose after 28 days.
