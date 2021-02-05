1 new COVID death in Hopkins Co.; Green River District up 179 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 179 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 83 are in Daviess County, 46 are in Henderson County, 19 are in Ohio County, 12 are in Union County, there are eight new cases in both Hancock and Webster Counties, and three new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say they have seen a total of 18,649 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Of those, 14,619 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 12 new cases Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 3,643 total cases. Of those, 2,912 residents have made recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 610 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,705 cases, 145 deaths, 6,756 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,610 cases, 49 deaths, 2,400 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,643 cases, 121 deaths, 2,912 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,190 cases, 45 deaths, 1,757 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,011 cases, 57 deaths, 3,128 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,059 cases, 16 deaths, 829 recovered
- McLean Co. - 785 cases, 26 deaths, 617 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,176 cases, 11 deaths, 980 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 723 cases, 14 deaths, 552 recovered
