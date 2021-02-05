21 new coronavirus cases in local III. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois state health officials are reporting 3,660 new COVID-19 cases and 82 more deaths Friday.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 1,141,219 total confirmed cases and 19,526 total deaths.
State health officials are reporting 21 new coronavirus cases in our area of Illinois.
The state map shows eight new positive cases in Wayne County, seven in White County, four in Wabash County and two in Edwards County.
There were no new reported deaths on Friday.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,605 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,520 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,271 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 504 cases, 8 deaths
