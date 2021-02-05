Man with ties to Tri-State arrested in connection to Capitol riots

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The FBI has arrested another man with a Tri-State connection for allegedly being involved in the January 6 US Capitol riots.
According to a criminal complaint, FBI agents arrested Peter Schwartz in Pennsylvania.
FBI agents say while reviewing various videos of the riots, they came across a man, who was later identified as Schwartz, using what appeared to be mace on law enforcement officers.
Through a tip, the FBI learned that Schwartz was recently released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns. They say he was supposed to be at a rehabilitation facility in Owensboro on January 6.
However, authorities say they observed him in videos on the steps of the Capitol on that same date.
Below are pictures provided by the FBI of Schwartz allegedly taking part in the riots.
