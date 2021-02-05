KSP searching for missing Hopkins Co. man

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police say they are trying to find a missing Hopkins County man.
They say 29-year-old Michael “Andrew” Dowd was last seen on Wednesday around 1 a.m. at a home on Wells Road in Nortonville.
They say Dowd is 5′7″, has brown hair, green eyes and is approximately 180 pounds.
KSP tells us he was last seen wearing a camo jacket, a black t-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dowd is asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
