KSP searching for missing Hopkins Co. man
Michael Dowd. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By 14 News Staff | February 5, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 9:48 AM

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police say they are trying to find a missing Hopkins County man.

They say 29-year-old Michael “Andrew” Dowd was last seen on Wednesday around 1 a.m. at a home on Wells Road in Nortonville.

They say Dowd is 5′7″, has brown hair, green eyes and is approximately 180 pounds.

KSP tells us he was last seen wearing a camo jacket, a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dowd is asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

