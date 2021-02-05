Ind. reports 2 new local COVID-19 deaths; 31 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana health officials reported 1,529 new coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 635,171 confirmed cases and 11,280 deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Warrick County.
The map shows 31 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 new cases in Dubois County, 17 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Spencer County, four new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Perry County and one new case in Pike County.
Dr. Box announced Wednesday an audit discovered nearly 1,500 additional COVID-19 deaths, which were added to the map on Thursday. Those increased the death totals for all of our counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,373 cases, 349 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,739 cases, 98 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,100 cases, 134 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,666 cases, 34 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,502 cases, 30 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,915 cases, 78 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,056 cases, 27 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,243 cases, 29 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.