HS girls basketball postseason in full swing as sectional play begins to heat up

INDIANA (WFIE) - Many of our local high school girls basketball teams are set to take the floor as sectional semifinal matchups begin to tip-off across the Hoosier State.
At Harrison High School, the Warriors are slated to take on Castle, immediately followed by a matchup between North and Jasper.
In the Class 3A sectional bracket, action will take place at two different sites. Starting at Vincennes Lincoln High School, the Alices will face off against Princeton on Friday, followed by Pike Central and Washington.
Our crews will be at Mount Vernon High School for the highly anticipated matchup between Memorial and Heritage Hills, as well as Boonville and Gibson Southern in the semifinals.
14 Sports is also covering the two games at Forest Park High School. The Rangers will host Perry Central, while South Spencer takes on Mater Dei.
Be sure to check out highlights and top plays from Friday’s games on Hoops Live starting at 10:35 p.m.
