IN health officials issue new COVID-19 guidelines for schools

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the state of Indiana announced new guidelines regarding quarantining and contact tracing in schools.
Dr. Kris Box, the Indiana State Health Commissioner, outlined that exposure to COVID-19 in a class setting will not require a quarantine period or contact tracing protocols, as long as the individuals were at least three feet apart and wearing their masks.
In situations when students aren’t required to wear masks, such as during lunch, athletic events and classes where kids are six feet apart while at their desks, COVID exposure will lead to quarantine.
Those quarantine periods could be reduced under the new guidelines.
Students who test negative on the fifth, sixth or seventh day of quarantine will only have a seven-day quarantine.
If a student never develops symptoms after testing positive, they will only have a ten-day quarantine, after which they will have to wear a mask at all times.
In all other cases, a 14-day quarantine is still the standard.
State officials say they will also be distributing 120 antigen tests to each school across Indiana, as well as around one million KN95 face masks and 600,000 child-sized masks.
