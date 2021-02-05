GRADSA is getting a new facility in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - In Owensboro, a local nonprofit that helps those with Down syndrome is getting a new facility.
GRADSA has been around for a while now and has never had its own facility until now.
Their new facility will be right off of Highway 54. It has seven classrooms and a kitchen area. There is a little bit of work that needs to be done to get the facility ready, but they are planning on opening in March.
This new space will be a spot for those with Down syndrome and their families to gather, meet and have a place to spend time connecting.
“So that our families can come in and enjoy this facility,” said Executive Director Tiffany Thrash. “As well with their kids and with us, the people that work here. So I feel like that is something we can offer that makes us special.”
They are having their first event at the new space on March 21.
