EPD warning public of citation scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police is warning the public about another scam.
EPD says a citizen received a doctored and fictitious traffic citation that the scammer(s) tried to pass off as legit.
Authorities say any citation issued by EPD will always include instructions as to whom to contact at the Vanderburgh County Courts in reference to the citation as well as the issuing officer’s name and badge number.
EPD says they don’t instruct citizens to pay through an EasyPay system.
