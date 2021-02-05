EPD officer gives 2 children gifts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville police officer made a family’s day.
Thursday while Officer Phil Luecke was sitting at a light, a family pulled up next to him and started waving and saying hello. The officer responded by waving back and asking them to meet him at a gas station.
That’s when he gave two little boys some very nice toys.
“Individuals to see police officers in a different light. Most of the time when we get called, it is for something bad. The mom was just so shocked. She just did not expect that from a police officer. She has been extremely grateful for it,” said EPD Crime Scene Detective Luecke.
On Facebook, the boys’ mother posted she was speechless, beyond blessed, and thankful for what the officer did for her family.
