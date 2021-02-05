Sheriff’s Office: 4 teens injured after truck flipped during head-on collision in Henderson Co.

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch officials confirm a head-on collision involving two trucks occurred in Henderson County on Thursday evening.
Officials say the crash happened on the 8800 block of B F Overfield Road in Corydon.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers sustained non-life-threatening injuries when their truck flipped during the collision. Deputies say three of them were transferred to Deaconess Henderson Hospital, while the fourth was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News that one of the teenagers suffered a broken hand in the crash.
Officials say the occupant of the other vehicle was not hurt.
The accident remains under investigation.
The roadway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.