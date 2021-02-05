COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Fri. in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is starting up in Wayne County Friday morning.
The health department there will hold a drive-through for those who fall in the Phase 1B category.
That is set to start Friday morning at 9 at the Wayne County fairgrounds.
Officials say those who plan on coming should use the east entrance on West Main Street.
Only those in Wayne County can get a shot at this clinic and the health department is not keeping a reservation list.
The clinic is first come, first served.
