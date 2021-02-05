EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After Thursday’s soaking, mostly clear and colder this morning as lows drop into the mid-20s. Brighter but windy as high temps sneak into the lower 40s. Winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow but not accumulation. Low temps in the lower 20s.
Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain. High temps in the upper 30s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a burst of snow through Sunday morning. Snow accumulation...1/2 inch or less. Low temps will drop into the teens.
Sunday, sunny and windy as high temps only reach the upper 20′s. Wind chills in the teens through the afternoon.
