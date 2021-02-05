Berry Global announces $70M investment to address disinfectant wipes shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global is stepping up to address a major need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
On Thursday, the company announced it’s investing $70 million to ramp up the production of disinfectant wipes, including a new line of wipes.
“This investment reflects the commitment we have in support of our customers’ growth plans and it is a clear signal of our intent to provide the best products in the disinfectant wiping space worldwide,” General Manager Mark Siebert with Berry Global said.
According to a press release, Berry Global expects the demand for these wipes to stay at a heightened level moving forward.
