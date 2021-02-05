On alert for light snow Saturday, bitter cold Sunday-Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine pushed temps into the lower 40s as forecast on Friday. The next weathermaker will arrive Saturday afternoon. We are on alert for some light snow, an inch or less with heavier amounts possible north of I-64. Sharply colder air will push in behind the front. Highs on Sunday and Monday will only reach the mid 20s to low 30s. Wind chills will approach zero and below. We’ll have another chance of snow during the middle of next week.