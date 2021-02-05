Airport board votes to terminate Owensboro airport director

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board just voted to terminate Airport Director Robert Barnett Jr. after he was arrested for impersonating an officer.
Board Director Madison Silvert called the decision an incredibly hard one to make and did take into account that Barnett is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The board will now form a search committee with the goal of hiring a new Airport Director.
Silvert says former Director Bob Whitmer will serve as Interim Director.
