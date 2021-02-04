White Flag in effect Thurs., Sat. night for Owensboro/Daviess Co. residents

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With temperatures dropping the next couple of days, a White Flag will be in place for all Owensboro/Daviess County residents for Thursday and Saturday night.
The White Flag warming shelters are the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut Street St. Benedict’s at 1001 W. 7th Street.
Daviess County Emergency Management Director says if those shelters exceed capacity during the White Flag event, then the Owensboro Christian Church will open as a warmer center.
Ball says due to COVID-19, all protective measures will be strictly enforced. They have an area pre-designated for quarantine if required.
In order for there to be a White Flag, the temperature or wind chill must be 15 degrees or lower.
