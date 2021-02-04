Sunny Friday, frigid weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rainy and windswept conditions will exit the Tri-State Thursday night. Clearing skies on Friday with a high of 44. Sharply colder air moves in over the weekend. Cloudy skies on Saturday with some late snow showers and a high of 38. Sunday’s low drops into the low to mid teens, with a chance for snow showers. Highs on Sunday only up to 27. Monday morning will be very cold with a low of 14 and wind chills near zero. We have another chance of snow next week as frigid air remains in place. Highs will only hit the mid 20s with lows in the teens and low 20s.