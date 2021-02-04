Property cleanup underway for partially collapsed building in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials say a contract has been signed for debris removal and preliminary work is underway on the cleanup of a property in Henderson after a building collapse in August.
The building on First Street partially collapsed more than five months ago, damaging the building next door as well. Both were torn down the following day.
According to officials, the City of Henderson Codes Enforcement Board ruled the cleanup work must be completed in 30 days.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.