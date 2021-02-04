Police investigating after occupied home in Owensboro hit with gunfire

By 14 News Staff | February 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 10:26 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after a home was struck once with gunfire.

Police say that call came in just after midnight when they responded to a home in the 600 block of Cedar Street for a report of a firearm discharge.

Officers say the home was occupied when it was hit with a gunshot.

They so no one was injured.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this situation and ask anyone with information to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

