Police investigating after occupied home in Owensboro hit with gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after a home was struck once with gunfire.
Police say that call came in just after midnight when they responded to a home in the 600 block of Cedar Street for a report of a firearm discharge.
Officers say the home was occupied when it was hit with a gunshot.
They so no one was injured.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this situation and ask anyone with information to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.